Takura portrays Zimbabwean marriage customs in ‘Haarore’: Watch

Following the footsteps of other rising African superstars like CKay, who have successfully leveraged TikTok challenges to create demand around a record, not long ago, Takura teased the market with an infectious record that had urban Zimbabwe hopping in front of their cameras. All of this came after the Zimbabwean musician had taken a short hiatus away from the spotlight. To much anticipation, Takura has officially dropped ‘Haarore’ accompanied by visuals highlighting some local traditional marriage customs. With just over eighteen hours being out, the music video sat at 136,000 views on YouTube, surpassing his last instalment, which sits slightly below that figure.

‘Haarore’ is a catchy jam, an easy sing-along, but an allegory that portrays how African parents are generally sceptical about their daughter’s suitors until they get to know them. Pregnant with Afrobeats influences, Takura delivers a handful of quotable bites his fans would be delighted to over-tweet in the coming days. It’s enjoyable. What a marvellous way to start an exciting week for Zimbabwean music, as many await Gemma Griffith‘s ‘A Girl From Harare’ arriving this Friday.

Watch ‘Haarore’ below.

