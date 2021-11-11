in Music Videos, News

Watch R&B singer-songwriter India Shawn drive around Los Angeles for ‘Superfine’

R&B’s newest contender, India Shawn, rides around her hometown, Los Angeles, in her video for ‘Superfine’ out today. As she sits in daunting LA traffic, her sweet vocals complement the production with bass and drums. In the song, she talks about the absence of her partner and learning to be fine without them. Watch the music video for ‘Superfine’ taken from the Epic Records signee’s latest extended play, ‘Before We Go’, which you can stream below. It features Anderson .Paak, 6LACK, and New Zealand band Unknown Mortal Orchestra.

The singer-songwriter is currently on Mayer Hawthorne’s North American tour called Rare Changes.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the Director of Content for Duke Concept; Bartee is an Entertainment Creator for Google Web Stories. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

India ShawnSuperfine