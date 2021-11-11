Watch R&B singer-songwriter India Shawn drive around Los Angeles for ‘Superfine’

R&B’s newest contender, India Shawn, rides around her hometown, Los Angeles, in her video for ‘Superfine’ out today. As she sits in daunting LA traffic, her sweet vocals complement the production with bass and drums. In the song, she talks about the absence of her partner and learning to be fine without them. Watch the music video for ‘Superfine’ taken from the Epic Records signee’s latest extended play, ‘Before We Go’, which you can stream below. It features Anderson .Paak, 6LACK, and New Zealand band Unknown Mortal Orchestra.

The singer-songwriter is currently on Mayer Hawthorne’s North American tour called Rare Changes.

