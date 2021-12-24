Gucci Mane pays homage to Young Dolph: Watch ‘Long Live Dolph’

Recently, Gucci Mane released the video to his outro track ‘Long Live Dolph’ from his compilation album ‘So Icy Christmas’. Gucci Mane and Young Dolph’s long-time friendship, date back to 2013 when they released their joint mixtape ‘EastAtlantaMemphis’.

On this record, Gucci Mane raps about how he will never forget the fateful day, November 17 when Young Dolph was shot and killed in his hometown Memphis, and that Young Dolph is a legend—forever in his top five rappers.

The day you died, it broke my heart, a day I won’t forget (damn)/When it comes to legends, Dolph forever in my top five (Dolph).

The ‘Long Live Dolph’ visuals display both photos and footage of both rappers, as well as video clips of the late rapper’s recent memorial service. Gucci Mane’s video for ‘Long Live Dolph’ is currently trending at #1 on YouTube For Music, gaining over three million views in three days and 209,000 likes. Check out the video for ‘Long Live Dolph’ below.

