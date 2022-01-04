GRAMMYs may get pushed back to May or June, reports say

According to a recent tweet from the @chartdata account, the GRAMMYs are now considering pushing January 31 ceremony back to May or June. The account also tweeted, “No final decision has been made. It appears the original report came from the @hitsdd account. Other credible news sources like Billboard, Forbes and Nylon have also reported the “likely” cancellation of its January 31 date.

Amidst all of the other reports, Page Six shared the award show organisers and looking to change venues from Crypto.com (formerly The Staples Center) to Hollywood Bowl. If the unnamed source is right, the award show may cut its audience again. The news outlet ended its article with the following statement:

A rep for the Academy did not get back to us by our deadline, but a spokesperson told Billboard “no decision has been made” and “urged caution against speculation set off by an unnamed source,” according to the music trade.

We will wait to receive an official statement or update from the Recording Academy and update this article when the details are received.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

More

Tumblr

Email



WhatsApp

Print



Reddit

Telegram



Skype

Pinterest



Pocket

