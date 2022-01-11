GRAMMYs could happen in Las Vegas in April, reports say

We’re happy it doesn’t interrupt Burna Boy’s headlining show in New York City at the Madison Square Garden (April 28).

According to a tweet and several reports from the @hitsdd account, which is the same account that tweeted about its cancellation before the Recording Academy confirmed, says that there’s a good chance that the award show could take place in Las Vegas on April 3 or April 10. Billboard has also reported the possibility stating “Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Arena could be the host venue for the 2022 Grammys”.

Here’s a quote from the HITS Daily Double:

Insiders are buzzing that the new date for the Grammys will be either 4/3 or 4/10, with the location the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The 4/3 date is considered more likely because that’s the night before the NCAA hoops final, which would give CBS a superb opportunity to cross-promote Music’s Biggest Night and college basketball’s biggest look. 4/10, meanwhile, will mark the conclusion of the Masters Tournament, which also airs on CBS and would likewise represent a great cross-promotion possibility.

As we’ve written in the past, we will update everyone when we are certain about the change.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the Press Agent for SMADE/AFRO NATION FOUNDER; Director of Content for Duke Concept; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

