DJ Bandz’s new artist Esparo delivers fire energy in new video for ‘Tell Me’: Watch

One new artist to watch out for this year is Queens native, Esparo, who recently got posted on the prevalent Hip-Hop personality, DJ Akademiks‘ Instagram page.

After dropping the music video for ‘Take Notes’ featuring Kalan.FrFr to end the year off in December, Esparo is back with another single unveiling his latest visual, ‘Tell Me’ on Valentine’s Day.

Shot by famous film director Diesel Films, the video ‘Tell Me’ begins with Esparo taking a young lady to the back of the clothing store to help with her “jeans”. Soon as the music commences and the beat activates, you can tell Esparo is in his proverbial bag in terms of his lyrics and delivery.

Check out Esparo’s newest music video for ‘Tell Me’ below. The beat interpolates Bobby Valentino’s classic 2005 single of the same name featuring Lil Wayne.

