Queens Hip-Hop artist Esparo and DQFrmDaO share ‘High Speed’ visual: Watch

Queens-native artist, Esparo, follows up his February release ‘Tell Me‘ with ‘High Speed’ featuring DQFrmDaO. ‘High Speed’ is another fire visual from Diesel Filmz that manages to capture the essence of Esparo’s sound. Esparo is dripped in Prada as he powerfully delivers his melodious lyrics. The two young artists will have you hyped with their consistent original flow that compliments each other. DQFrmDaO, who has a sound of his own, still represents the late King Von as he flaunts his O’Block chain in the video. Esparo’s unique sound sets apart, which I would argue he developed with his 2021 ‘Problem Child‘ single. I’m eager to see what is next for the talented, Esparo. Watch his new fire visual, ‘High Speed’ below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

More

Tumblr

Email



WhatsApp

Print



Reddit

Telegram



Skype

Pinterest



Pocket

