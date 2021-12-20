Ghanaian artist EL shares official video for Drill track ‘Frodo Baggins’ featuring Nova Blaq

Recently, Ghanaian artist EL released an eleven-track project that exhibits an arguably dated yet classic style of Hip-Hop popularised in the United States of America and the current trending Drill style adopted by several of his fellow Ghanaians. This weekend, EL shared the official video for ‘Frodo Baggins’, which details how long he’s been in the game, how he views women, whether or not he will spend his money on an expensive purse for a woman and promoting his hometown (Accra). Check out the Kwame Black-directed visual now.

Suppose you are wondering what my thoughts are about the album. In that case, the only thing I didn’t particularly like on the project released in November is the last verse on ‘I Feel Like I’m the Shit’ featuring Kev the Topic that poorly mentions a sex tape right after saying Tiwa Savage’s name. Outside of that, my favourite tracks are ‘Frodo Baggins’, ‘Kaafe Mafe’, ‘Sudwe’ featuring Joey B and Tulenkey, and ‘Your Truth’.

