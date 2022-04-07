in Music, Music Reviews

Ghana’s multifaceted artist EL shares new uptempo track ‘Ayele’: Stream

Whoever Ayele is, she has some nice legs.

Photo: Spotify

Today, Dansoman-bred multigenre recording artist-producer EL released a new song, ‘Ayele’, mainly sung in Ghanaian lingua Ga. As far as its sound, he sings over the hot trending musical style—Asakaa—potent in the streets of Kumasi and across the country—about a girl he wants to take to Tobago and eat alive. He has the hots for her. So, he wants the world to know and takes his time to describe how she looks. Listen to the independent release produced by Kid Mvgic now. If you are predominately an English speaker, you will hear enough lyrics to catch the gist of what he’s singing.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade and contributes to BET.com; Director of Content for Duke Concept; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

