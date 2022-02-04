Bay Area legend E-40 teams up with Detroit’s Sada Baby for ‘It’s Not Hard To’

“Had the mask on before the virus.”

From what appears to be the back of an Oakland home, E-40 and Sada Baby cut up in the green grass. As he hits an incredible set of dance moves before starting his verse in a predominantly white ‘fit and a Dior jacket, the living legend makes it clear that he doesn’t mess with hoe ass niggas. He even goes as far as to say that if his opps put their guns down, he would beat their asses.

During Sada Baby’s verse, he talks about the extra room in his garage, his love for foreign cars, spending over a hundred bands because he can, and it is difficult to wake up and not choose violence.

Watch the Jae Smyth-directed music video below. The single comes from E-40’s forthcoming album ‘Rule of Thumb’, the follow-up to his 2020 joint project ‘Terms and Conditions’ with Too $hort.

