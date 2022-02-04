Bay Area legend E-40 teams up with Detroit’s Sada Baby for ‘It’s Not Hard To’

It’s hard not to wake up and choose violence.

    “Had the mask on before the virus.”

    Photo: Courtesy of the publicist

    From what appears to be the back of an Oakland home, E-40 and Sada Baby cut up in the green grass. As he hits an incredible set of dance moves before starting his verse in a predominantly white ‘fit and a Dior jacket, the living legend makes it clear that he doesn’t mess with hoe ass niggas. He even goes as far as to say that if his opps put their guns down, he would beat their asses.

    During Sada Baby’s verse, he talks about the extra room in his garage, his love for foreign cars, spending over a hundred bands because he can, and it is difficult to wake up and not choose violence.

    Watch the Jae Smyth-directed music video below. The single comes from E-40’s forthcoming album ‘Rule of Thumb’, the follow-up to his 2020 joint project ‘Terms and Conditions’ with Too $hort.

    Written by Richardine Bartee

    Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the Press Agent for SMADE/AFRO NATION FOUNDER; Director of Content for Duke Concept; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

    E-40It's Not Hard ToSada Baby