D’USSE celebrates Megan thee Stallion’s college graduation (Photos)

Over the weekend, D’USSE hosted an intimate dinner for Megan thee Stallion to celebrate her graduation from Texas Southern University. This past Saturday, the party took place at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse in Houston, Texas, which brought together Megan’s closest friends and family. They spent the evening toasting her successes and accomplishments with D’USSE XO and customized cocktails. The cognac brand also surprised Megan with a custom three-tier cake created by Black, female baker, creative director and owner of BCakeNY, Miriam Milord and Houston-based baker Tiffani Janelle. The cake featured: a grad cap with Megan’s infamous slogan, “Real Hot Girl Sh*t,” Texas Southern University’s school emblem atop a three-tier cake covered in school colours, D’USSE-infused buttercream frosting, a special photo from Megan’s Graduation photoshoot, and more.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

More

Tumblr

Email



WhatsApp

Print



Reddit

Telegram



Skype

Pinterest



Pocket

