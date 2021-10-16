in News, Streams and Downloads

Hear Diamond Platnumz’s latest track ‘Gimmie’ featuring Rema

Photo: Apple Music

Earlier this month, Bongo Flava icon Diamond Platnumz released a track called ‘Gimme’ featuring Rema. The love song is produced by Kriz Beatz, and is about being loved by someone else and how it makes them feel. If you’re in the mood to wine your waist, listen to a story, and enjoy yourselves, this is the one.

Tonight, the East African legend will be live at Herman’s Hideaway in Denver, Colorado. Doors open at 7PM MST, and it is all ages. If you’re there, be sure to have a good time and tell a friend about your experience.

