DaniLeigh shares first single ‘Dead to Me’ from forthcoming EP

Diving back into her career and focusing on what matters most, DaniLeigh shares what she’s been through in the past two years. From dealing with what the young Dominican artist calls a toxic relationship and having to live through it publicly, the ‘Monique‘ singer finally moves on and has been working on herself, seeking the healthy kind of love and support she needs. If you haven’t been in the know regarding what’s happened in her life, you can also watch her in-depth conversation with the culture’s legendary radio personality, Angie Martinez.
Listen to the record below.