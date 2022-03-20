in Albums, Music, News

Listen to Taylor Gang artist Chevy Woods’ new album ‘Big Woods Season’

Weaved through witty lyrics and powerful production, the fun, uptempo project details a rousing and lavish lifestyle.

“How the fuck is you gon’ snake me?/I’m a python”

Pittsburgh legend Chevy Woods recently released his fourteen-track album ‘Big Woods Season’. Weaved through witty lyrics and powerful production, the fun, uptempo project details a rousing and lavish lifestyle. The lone track with features is ‘Demon Time’, on which Wiz Khalifa and Ty Dolla $ign sing about a particular kind of woman; share intimate moments with the fallen angels they’ve encountered. Throughout the album, there are a ton of catchy lines. It is something that we look forward to when listening to Taylor Gang releases. They all have a unique, effortless, comedic way of getting their points across. Stream the project below to get yourselves acquainted.

