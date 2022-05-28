Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa and Young Thug’s ‘Potion’ now trending at #14 on YouTube

Yesterday, Scottish EDM DJ Calvin Harris, known for his incredible work on Rihanna’s ‘We Found Love’ as the writer, producer and feature, released a new track with vocals sung by Dua Lipa and Young Thug. Set on a fantastical island cast with a purple sky, Dua Lipa croons from a flipped car about partnership and being in love. Next, the Atlanta legend sings from the stage and a sofa about catching love from the backboard, being able to buy “bitches from the corner store”, being like Lebron James in the finals, and wearing comfy gear like Gucci flip flops and joggers. It’s a calm tune fit for atmospheric vibes in a restaurant like Kassi Beach House in Las Vegas or any proper lounge where important people wear expensive cologne and perfume and make million dollar phone calls. ‘Potion’ is currently trending at #14 on YouTube. Watch it now to maintain or increase its presence.

