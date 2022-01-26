Blocboy JB and Tay Keith release ‘Bacc 2 Da Bloc’: Stream

Memphis rapper Blocboy JB is back with a new fifteen track project exclusively produced by Hip-Hop’s beloved Tay Keith. As he gives fans a variety of flows and descriptive bars to playback, the ‘Look Alive’ star humbles himself on the first track, ‘No Chorus Pt 13’ (“I stayed down for a long time, can’t forget the times I was in the basement”).

From the first listen, my top tracks on the project are ‘Home Alone’, ‘Smoke’, ‘Mad Man’, ‘Day Day N Craig’ and ‘MEM 2 Jacksonville’. I thought his flow on ‘Devil Callin’ could have been tighter.

Check out the mixtape with features from EST Gee on ‘Smoke’, Pooh Shiesty on ‘Addiction’, Co Cash on ‘Devin Booker’, and SpotemGottem on MEM 2 Jacksonville.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

More

Tumblr

Email



WhatsApp

Print



Reddit

Telegram



Skype

Pinterest



Pocket

