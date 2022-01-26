Blocboy JB and Tay Keith release ‘Bacc 2 Da Bloc’: Stream

    Photo: Spotify

    Memphis rapper Blocboy JB is back with a new fifteen track project exclusively produced by Hip-Hop’s beloved Tay Keith. As he gives fans a variety of flows and descriptive bars to playback, the ‘Look Alive’ star humbles himself on the first track, ‘No Chorus Pt 13’ (“I stayed down for a long time, can’t forget the times I was in the basement”).

    From the first listen, my top tracks on the project are ‘Home Alone’, ‘Smoke’, ‘Mad Man’, ‘Day Day N Craig’ and ‘MEM 2 Jacksonville’. I thought his flow on ‘Devil Callin’ could have been tighter.

    Check out the mixtape with features from EST Gee on ‘Smoke’, Pooh Shiesty on ‘Addiction’, Co Cash on ‘Devin Booker’, and SpotemGottem on MEM 2 Jacksonville.

    Written by Richardine Bartee

    Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the Press Agent for SMADE/AFRO NATION FOUNDER; Director of Content for Duke Concept; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

    Bacc 2 Da BlocBlocboy JBTay Keith