Hear Nigerian artist Bella Shmurda’s latest track ‘My Friend’

This week, one of Nigeria’s fast-rising artist’s Bella Shmurda, released a new track called ‘My Friend’. In November, the young star—real name Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed—performed at The O2 Arena in London during Wizkid‘s milestone three-day concert. In the Niphkeys production, he sings to a friend about parting ways for money and gives us insight into his recent world travels. Listen to the heartfelt messaging in song form below.

Written by Richardine Bartee

