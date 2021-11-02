in Extended Plays, Music Reviews, News, Streams and Downloads

Listen to Detroit-bred Electronic producer Ash Lauryn’s latest EP ‘Truth’

Photo: Insomnia

Nearly two months ago, Detroit-native Electronic music producer Ash Lauryn gifted us with a four-track EP. Though it is short and less than thirty minutes, ‘Truth’ offers reaffirmations about living in our purpose (‘Life Is Back’), speaking our truth (‘Truth’) and having a great time on the dancefloor in her hometown, Detroit (‘Dancin in the D’). The follow-up to the Underground and Black blog owner’s 2020 EP, ‘Expressions’ with Stefan Ringer, is a steady progression from her previous four-track endeavour. Lyrics with simplicity and banging beats are always going to be the perfect combination for a good time.

After her new extended play, the Atlanta-based selector put out her DJ mix from the Boiler Room Festival in New York City. You can also stream the twenty-one track effort below.

Written by Richardine Bartee

