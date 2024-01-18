Stream Bonny Island-bred artist Lifesize Teddy’s sophomore EP ‘Poisn’

On November 21, multi-talented artist Lifesize Teddy released her sophomore extended play ‘Poisn’ without the extra “o” through Africa’s prominent record label, Mavin Records. In the sweet, well-produced project, the Bonny Island-bred rising artist sings and raps in Nigerian Pidgin and English, winning over new fans one record at a time. Some topics covered are signing a record deal (‘All Eyes On Me’), being born ready (‘BBA’), being stupid in love (‘Addicted’) and becoming bacon for her partner (‘Blessed’). She collaborates with two fellow local artists, Magixx (vocal tone like R&B superstar Chris Brown’s) and Chocobantis (soft, relaxing voice over a beat that Rema could have adapted for himself). It is the follow-up to her epononymous release, debuted on August 9, 2023.

It’s only fourteen minutes and ten seconds—probably less than that phone call you’d entertain with that person you don’t really like. Stream ‘Poisn’ now.

