In her latest video, Aṣa goes oceanside to sing about the person on her mind most, someone with high standards—elevated from a stack of blue chairs on the sandy beach, she compares the special guy to the ocean on the beach song’s chorus. She complements nature throughout the motion picture with a unique and bold wardrobe. It is calming and tranquil. Watch the incredible new video below featuring even-toned people with the best smiles in the world.

Meji Alabi directed the colourful visual.

