Nigerian-French singer Aṣa dances through the night in ‘Mayana’ video: Watch

In the eye-catching Meji Alabi direction, loud sounds from the city takeover. Leaving his post for the night, next, we are invited into a market man’s home. He washes his face and peers into the mirror, adorning his reflection. The young man enters the night and begins dancing endlessly. Aṣa twirls and dances in a funky pair of shades and a white coverup. She performs the hook from afar until they connect. Check out the rich visual for ‘Mayana’ below with exciting dance moves to see how the gentleman ends his night.

If you’re feeling the Parisian singer-songwriter Aṣa’s latest offering, you should know it is the first project she’s created entirely at her home studio in Lagos, Nigeria. Stay tuned for her forthcoming project set to come out next year. Next May, attend her headline show at the Royal Albert Hall if you’re in London. She plays on May 3, 2022.

