in Music Reviews, Music Videos, News

Nigerian-French singer Aṣa dances through the night in ‘Mayana’ video: Watch

Next May, attend her headline show at the Royal Albert Hall if you’re in London. She plays on May 3, 2022.

    In the eye-catching Meji Alabi direction, loud sounds from the city takeover. Leaving his post for the night, next, we are invited into a market man’s home. He washes his face and peers into the mirror, adorning his reflection. The young man enters the night and begins dancing endlessly. Aṣa twirls and dances in a funky pair of shades and a white coverup. She performs the hook from afar until they connect. Check out the rich visual for ‘Mayana’ below with exciting dance moves to see how the gentleman ends his night.

    If you’re feeling the Parisian singer-songwriter Aṣa’s latest offering, you should know it is the first project she’s created entirely at her home studio in Lagos, Nigeria. Stay tuned for her forthcoming project set to come out next year. Next May, attend her headline show at the Royal Albert Hall if you’re in London. She plays on May 3, 2022.

    Written by Richardine Bartee

    Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the Director of Content for Duke Concept; Bartee is an Entertainment Creator for Google Web Stories. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

    AṣaMayana