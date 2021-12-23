Tiwa Savage shares dreamy visual for ‘Tales By Moonlight’ with Amaarae: Watch

    West African queens shine, shine

    Photo: Instagram

    After a brief hiatus, international artist Tiwa Savage gifts her fans with a rich and sensual visual for her collaboration with Ghanaian artist Amaarae. Sitting pretty on a roundtable in a hazy nightclub, our Nigerian Afrobeats queen sings directly to a man who should act his size.

    Six foot five/Act your size

    Next, the soft-voiced singer-songwriter adds to the busy beat by stating that she is in a dream state, her love is her remedy, and she continues to assure the person that they are her type and knows what she likes. The director, Meji Alabi, captures both women and their unique styles in the best way. Check it out to see the incredible wardrobe. Lastly, if you haven’t listened to Tiwa Savage’s latest project—’Water & Garri’—featuring fan-favourite ‘Somebody’s Son’ featuring Brandy, you should.

    Written by Richardine Bartee

    Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the Director of Content for Duke Concept; Bartee is an Entertainment Creator for Google Web Stories. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

