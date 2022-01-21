Afro B shares official video for ‘Shisha’ featuring Niniola and Busiswa: Watch

The figurehead of the new Afrowave, Afro B, has released the long-awaited

‘Shisha’ official music video—featuring South Africa’s Busiswa and Nigeria’s Niniola. The visuals live up to the vibe set by the song. Not only is it perfect for enjoying as a backdrop in a lounge, but it also makes for a club banger. Danceable. Certainly groovy!

The ‘Shisha’ music video is set in three key locations: England, Afro B’s home, South Africa, Busiswa’s homeland, and Nigeria, Niniola’s homeland. The music video takes us through these African music hotspots, presenting an array of dance moves linked to each of these countries. In addition, Afro B continues to create culturally significant art, bringing together different sounds, cultures, and people. Watch ‘Shisha’ below.

