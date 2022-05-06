Nigerian star Yemi Alade gives Met Gala-fine in ‘My Man’ featuring Kranium: Watch

Nigerian Afropop legend Yemi Alade looks like an absolute goddess in her new video for ‘My Man’ featuring Kranium. In this new hot and steamy video, the Beyoncé collaborator praises and uplifts her chocolate lover and his delicious body. Pink is my favourite colour, so I immediately fell in love with the pink sky scenes throughout the visual. I mean, who doesn’t like pink?! Now don’t get me wrong, I love Kranium, and he always represents Jamaica, but it was only fitting that Yemi Alade stole the show since it is her song. I couldn’t help but ask who did it first when I saw Yemi in her fierce and sexy burgundy floral attire in some of the video scenes. Was it ‘My Man’ Yemi Alade or Met Gala 2022 Gigi Hadid? I’m going to have to vote for Yemi.

If you like what you see and hear and have a passport or live close by, support Yemi Alade at the L’Olympia in November. But before then, check out her latest music video for ‘My Man’ featuring Kranium.

Authors ReMyD ReDD ReMy'D is GRUNGECAKE's first Global Music Features Writer.

Richardine Bartee Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade and contributes to BET.com; Director of Content for Duke Concept; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

