Afrobeats icon Wande Coal catapults listeners into African utopia with ‘Come My Way’

If you’re listening to the song and suddenly think your iPhone is ringing, you are not hallucinating. The three-minute record with immense playback value will catapult you back into the African utopian you’ve only daydreamed about during lockdown or experienced this year during the undeniable rush of Afrobeats in the live sector in the US.

As Nigerian artists continue to infuse South Africa’s Amapiano into their records, the music tends to take on a different shape, amplifying his multi-octave delivery’s vivacity, theatrics, and drama. For his return, the top-tier vocalist Wande Coal gives a stellar performance over the fusion production about keeping and protecting his blessings. Marking his first single of 2021, ‘Come My Way’ will carry all African music fans into the holiday season and well into 2022. If you aren’t familiar with Wande Coal, he is someone who Wizkid, Davido, Fireboy DML and Oxlade count as an inspiration and primary influence. Stream the new track below now produced by Bruno and Screwface to hear Wande Coal sing his heart out.

If you haven’t heard, Afrobeats veteran Wande Coal announced he would appear at Afro Nation Puerto Rico on March 24-26, the first festival from the brand to be held in the Americas. Afro Nation is the world’s biggest Afrobeats festival to date.

Before then, we can count on the official video for ‘Come My Way’ on November 4.

