South African rising pop star Vuyina shares ‘Andisoze’ music video: Watch

The twenty-three-year-old rising South African pop star, Vuyina, has dropped the music video to her freshest single, ‘Andisoze’. The love ballad comes from her EP dubbed ‘The Break Between’, and it is essentially a promise to purely love your significant other despite trials and tribulations. The Playground Productions signee continues to sing, ‘Andisoze ndiku moshe, Andisoze ndiku phoxe,’ which directly translates to – I will never ruin you, and I will never let you down.

The music video is directed by Kyle Keys, whom we interviewed here on GRUNGECAKE a few months ago. He does a great job at allowing us to be the eyes of Vuyina’s significant other, giving us a front seat to the experience – her untainted beauty, childlike romance, wit, and of course, admiration. Watch ‘Andisoze’ here.

