Rising Hip-Hop star UFO FEV kicks back in Queens for ‘Cash Out’ visual featuring Red Inf: Watch

It’s one of the best Rap song collaborations you will hear in your life.

Even though my work has kept me away from home (New York City) for some time, Hip-Hop stars like Harlem-bred rapper-songwriter UFO FEV let me know I won’t ever miss a beat. Back with the incredible new record ‘Cash Out’ featuring fellow New York-bred emcee Red Inf, the gangster/gentlemen reminisce on past lives as trappers, being broke as a joke before their transitions, and the natural elevation that comes with hustling the right way and staying prayed up.

Throughout the grimacing lines packed with harsh POVs and realities, both artists understand and show it takes hard work to make a striking difference for your families and your descendants when you’re from the Concrete Jungle. It is a maze of demise if you’re not chosen or resilient enough to survive what is and feels like a trap. Gee Media directs the well-made music video below that features some of the best, polished illustrative songwriting in the new Hip-Hop/Rap categories delivered with vigour. If you’ve never been to Queens, New York, you can get a glimpse of how my city looks.

Last but not least, the El Barrio rapper released a new album independently with distribution from The Orchard. It is called ‘The Most High’, and ‘Cash Out’ is taken from the eleven-track project. Stream it below.

