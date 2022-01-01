Here’s my Top 25 list of African music I played over and over in 2021

Some of them I had the pleasure of pushing in the US, and the others were love at first listen.

The mighty and viral ‘Ameno Amapiano Remix’ by Goya Menor and Nektunez was #15 on my list before Spotify removed it.

If you’re new to the African music scene and you’ve been looking for a playlist made by someone who listens to music all day, you’re in luck. In 2021, many great releases hit the market, and I liked most of what I heard, but there was something about these twenty-five records that I could not get enough of from the first time I pressed play! It wasn’t easy to finalise, and I almost turned this into a Top 40 List, but here’s my Top 25 list of songs with high playback value. Some of them I had the pleasure of pushing in the US, and the others were love at first listen.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the Press Agent for SMADE/AFRO NATION FOUNDER; Director of Content for Duke Concept; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

