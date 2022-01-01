Here’s my Top 25 list of African music I played over and over in 2021

The mighty and viral ‘Ameno Amapiano Remix’ by Goya Menor and Nektunez was #15 on my list before Spotify removed it.

If you’re new to the African music scene and you’ve been looking for a playlist made by someone who listens to music all day, you’re in luck. In 2021, many great releases hit the market, and I liked most of what I heard, but there was something about these twenty-five records that I could not get enough of from the first time I pressed play! It wasn’t easy to finalise, and I almost turned this into a Top 40 List, but here’s my Top 25 list of songs with high playback value. Some of them I had the pleasure of pushing in the US, and the others were love at first listen.

