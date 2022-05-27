Barcelona based Zimbabwean singer Tina Masawi goes Spanish with ‘Cora De Hielo’: Watch

Following the release of her first single of 2022, ‘Issues’, Tina Masawi came back with a new jam called ‘Cora De Hielo’. This is the songstress’ first Spanish installation, and it loosely translates to a frozen heart. A mid-tempo Afrobeats concordant tune characterized by a dulcet solo vocal performance occasionally stabbed by harmonious short doubles. The groove is bass-driven, creating a great basket to place the noticeably centered percussion and a wide piano arrangement. Amapiano’s log drum makes a gracious entrance at transitions creating a strong urge for one to break into dance. A job well done by Unasbeatz.

The music video directed by Dimitri Rowe features an infectious dance choreography by Enfantdesbois. Tina Masawi is undeniably gorgeous, and it’s more apparent in this reel. Although the picture carries dark undertones represented by the carefully chosen backdrops, the song certainly sounds happy and danceable.

