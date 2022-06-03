Watch Winston-Salem boundless rapper TiaCorine turn up for explicit ‘FYK’

Are you a fan of Rico Nasty? You may like TiaCorine.

Hailing from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, is the outstanding young Alternative Hip-Hop artist TiaCorine. Last month, the boundless rapper released the official visual for her short song (1:42) ‘FYK’. From start to finish, she clarifies that she isn’t the one to play with and what happens to the people who try. If you’re looking for a carefree song to rage to in this heat, ‘FYK’ is the one to headbang to and wipe the blood from your nose. Watch the DIY-styled visual below.

‘FYK’ is the edgy follow-up to her previous release, ‘Gas Station’. Nearly a year ago, she teamed up with fellow North Carolina rapper DaBaby for the raunchy ‘Lotto‘.

