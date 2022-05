Nigerian artist Tha Boy Myles has returned with a sweet new track, and it marks his first release of the year. With her baby hairs on blast, his leading lady gets the best of him, spending quality time. Look at the sensual Naya and Xafe-directed music video for ‘Sugar’ below.

