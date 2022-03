There’s a whole lot of money in this motherfucker.

Takeoff, one-third of the Migos, recently linked up with fellow rapper Rich the Kid for their new track called ‘Crypto’. From the streets of New York City after visiting Eliantte to the comfortable seats of a private jet, the men give us a glimpse of what it’s like to be in their shoes on the DJ Durel-produced record.

The music video for the catchy track, directed by Rich Porter, is below.

