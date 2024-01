Today, British-Nigerian star Skepta announced his plan to release his next studio album ‘Knife and Fork’. The album news comes after a four-year hiatus (‘Ignorance Is Bliss’ was his last solo album released in 2019). In his Instagram post, the ‘Greaze Mode’ artist revealed his first single, ‘Gas Me Up (Diligent)’, will come out on January 26. Before ending his message, Skepta reminded his fans about his inaugural festival ‘Big Smoke’ in Crystal Park, South London, this Summer.

