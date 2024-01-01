Soulja Boy declares ‘Crank That’ hit would be bigger if released now

According to the Chicago-born star, Soulja Boy said in a recent interview with Kids Take Over that his monster hit ‘Crank That (Soulja Boy)’ would be “bigger” if released now. When it came out, his debut song took the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for seven [non-secutive] weeks. It isn’t difficult to see how he would have achieved colossal success with the power of TikTok and the popularity of viral dance challenges. Watch the full interview to see the his commentary on Drake, Ice Spice, and other key moments below.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

WhatsApp

More

Tumblr

Print

Facebook

Telegram

Reddit

Pinterest

Pocket

