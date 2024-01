London native rap artist J. Swave has a unique style of music.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J Swave (@jswave)

Coming off the back of his previously released EP ‘Catch The Swave’, which was released in May 2022, J. Swave opens the new year with a brand new single ‘This Year Is My Year’ on which he samples GRAMMY award-winning artist and songwriter Tems.

Listen to his new single ‘This Year Is My Year’:

