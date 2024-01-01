Japan: Earthquake hits Noto Peninsula, officials hint Tsunami warnings

Today, Japan was hit by a massive tremor reaching a magnitude of 7.6 in the Noto Peninsula.

The quake also jolted buildings in the capital Tokyo, some 500 km from Wajima on the opposite coast. More than 36,000 households had lost power in Ishikawa and Toyama prefectures, utility provider Hokuriku Electric Power (9505.T) said.

Officials have stated that the quake triggered tsunami alerts as far away as eastern Russia and prompted a warning for residents to evacuate affected coastal areas of Japan as soon as possible.

Sources on the ground haven’t recorded any fatalities yet.
Written by Manny King John

