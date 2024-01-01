Japan: Earthquake hits Noto Peninsula, officials hint Tsunami warnings

What a way to start the year!

Today, Japan was hit by a massive tremor reaching a magnitude of 7.6 in the Noto Peninsula.

The quake also jolted buildings in the capital Tokyo, some 500 km from Wajima on the opposite coast. More than 36,000 households had lost power in Ishikawa and Toyama prefectures, utility provider Hokuriku Electric Power (9505.T) said.

Frightening visuals from Japan as it begins new year suffering a massive 7.6 magnitude earthquake.

YA ALLAH protect The All Muslims🤲🙏#earthquake #Tsunami #Japan #BREAKING_NEWS pic.twitter.com/awUIgYppCq — Dr.Zohaib Malik (@_zabiiii) January 1, 2024

Officials have stated that the quake triggered tsunami alerts as far away as eastern Russia and prompted a warning for residents to evacuate affected coastal areas of Japan as soon as possible.

Sources on the ground haven’t recorded any fatalities yet. Follow our social media to stay updated!

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

WhatsApp

More

Tumblr

Print

Facebook

Telegram

Reddit

Pinterest

Pocket

