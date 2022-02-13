Watch Nigerian Afropop singer Seyi Shay’s video for ‘Big Girl’

Recently, Nigerian Afropop singer Seyi Shay released the official video for her song ‘Big Girl’. Its visual component, which starts with a Serena Williams quote, is a collage of notable moments with fellow star musicians and accomplishments, including pregnancy. On the Kel P-production, the London-born artist sings about many things. Some topics include minding her business, getting what she deserves, and depending on herself. Check out the video for the third song on her new album now.

