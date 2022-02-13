Watch Nigerian Afropop singer Seyi Shay’s video for ‘Big Girl’

    Recently, Nigerian Afropop singer Seyi Shay released the official video for her song ‘Big Girl’. Its visual component, which starts with a Serena Williams quote, is a collage of notable moments with fellow star musicians and accomplishments, including pregnancy. On the Kel P-production, the London-born artist sings about many things. Some topics include minding her business, getting what she deserves, and depending on herself. Check out the video for the third song on her new album now.

    Written by Richardine Bartee

    Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the Press Agent for SMADE/AFRO NATION FOUNDER; Director of Content for Duke Concept; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

