Stream Ghanaian-American act Selasi’s latest track ‘NMB’

Selasi has an interesting childhood that might have influenced his current sound. As a child, he travelled all across Africa, from Cameroon, Nigeria, Malawi, Zimbabwe and South Africa, all while staying in the church. The Ghanaian-American artist-producer found his life passion in music, in the church band or music ministry, ultimately teaching himself how to play the drums and the keyboard.

Today, the musician boasts working with GRAMMY Award-winning Kandi Burruss, 2 Chainz, Golden Globe nominee Idris Elba, Stonebwoy, Keyshia Cole, Akon, Nas, Trey Songz, to mention a few.

‘NMB’ is an upbeat, danceable record. It is a perfect blend of West African Afrobeats type vocal delivery, Amapiano steel drum, and elements of American urban production. The song title is an acronym for ‘none of my business.’ Listen to ‘NMB’ below.

