NHL newest franchise, Seattle Kraken, opens up brand new Climate Pledge Arena

The Seattle Kraken made NHL history Saturday night playing their first game in Seattle’s new Climate Pledge Arena. In a sellout crowd of 17,151, the Seattle Kraken CEO Tod Leiweke celebrated the grand opening yelling, “Seattle, we did it!”. The 1 billion dollar sports venue is said to be the most “progressive, responsible, and sustainable arena in the world”.

The festivities were wonderful and lively until Vancouver’s winger Conor Garland scored a third-period goal capping off a 4-2 comeback victory, ultimately spoiling the Kraken’s home opener. Seattle wasn’t able to capitalize on scoring opportunities along with going 0-2 on powerplays.

Seattle Kraken will have their next home game Tuesday(Oct 26th), facing the Montreal Canadians.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

More

Tumblr

Email



WhatsApp

Print



Reddit

Telegram



Skype

Pinterest



Pocket

