NHL newest franchise, Seattle Kraken, opens up brand new Climate Pledge Arena

Photo: Seattlemet

The Seattle Kraken made NHL history Saturday night playing their first game in Seattle’s new Climate Pledge Arena. In a sellout crowd of 17,151, the Seattle Kraken CEO Tod Leiweke celebrated the grand opening yelling, “Seattle, we did it!”. The 1 billion dollar sports venue is said to be the most “progressive, responsible, and sustainable arena in the world”.

The festivities were wonderful and lively until Vancouver’s winger Conor Garland scored a third-period goal capping off a 4-2 comeback victory, ultimately spoiling the Kraken’s home opener. Seattle wasn’t able to capitalize on scoring opportunities along with going 0-2 on powerplays.

Seattle Kraken will have their next home game Tuesday(Oct 26th), facing the Montreal Canadians.

