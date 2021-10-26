Stream Ghanaian artist Amerado’s brand new extended play: Patience

Today, Ghanaian artist Amerado released a brand new body of music called ‘Patience’. The seven-track EP features fitting guest appearances by his fellow Ghanaian artists Black Sherif, Benerl, Fameye, Shatta Wale, Kweku Flick, Ypee, Kojo Luda, 4tune, Nbee, and Adomakye. From the production on the first track, ‘Abotr3’ showing Sherif’s copious vocals to the tight Assakaa flows on ‘Sika Dam’ and ‘Sika Besu’, this extended play is an instant peek into the country’s current musical growth and the various styles that inspire the primary artist. Stream the project below in its entirety to get to know Amerado.

