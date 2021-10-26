in Extended Plays, News, Streams and Downloads

Stream Ghanaian artist Amerado’s brand new extended play: Patience

Photo: Courtesy of the artist

Photo: Courtesy of the artist

Today, Ghanaian artist Amerado released a brand new body of music called ‘Patience’. The seven-track EP features fitting guest appearances by his fellow Ghanaian artists Black Sherif, Benerl, Fameye, Shatta Wale, Kweku Flick, Ypee, Kojo Luda, 4tune, Nbee, and Adomakye. From the production on the first track, ‘Abotr3’ showing Sherif’s copious vocals to the tight Assakaa flows on ‘Sika Dam’ and ‘Sika Besu’, this extended play is an instant peek into the country’s current musical growth and the various styles that inspire the primary artist. Stream the project below in its entirety to get to know Amerado.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the Director of Content for Duke Concept; Bartee is an Entertainment Creator for Google Web Stories. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

AmeradoEPPatience