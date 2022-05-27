Zimbabwean artist Saintfloew shares an emotional piece ‘Chiedza’ with Hughfly: Watch

“We are all broken, that’s how the light gets in.”

Tawanda Mambo, popularly known as Saintfloew, shared a spiritual ballad dubbed ‘Chiedza’ featuring Hughfly. Loosely translated to English, the Chishona title means light. In a laid back, low, harmonized voice, Saintfloew implores God to shine a light on his life. The young Zimbabwean rapper repeatedly entreats God to grant his hope and light. Mr Lani, the music video director, captures life in a low-income residential area in Harare, where the hopeless precedes the hopeful. Saintfloew embodies the voice of the hopeless in this piece.

