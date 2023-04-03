Rexxie enlists Wizkid on ‘Abracadabra’ Remix

The Grammy award-winning producer Rexxie just released stunning visuals to the remix of the highly anticipated collaboration featuring the international superstar Wizkid. The video features a guest appearance from popular dancer Poco Lee, erotic scenes from models swooping around the artists (Skibii, Naira Marley), while Wizkid toots his sexual prowess with the lyrics “Ten girls for my bed” and “All of them undressed”.

‘Abracadabra’ the remix is the 12th song on the new album ‘Big Time’ from Rexxie and it features artists such as Lojay, Runtown, Backroad Gee, and more.

Listen to the remix on Spotify