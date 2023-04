Recently, 6LACK spent over an hour with Zane Lowe for a striking conversation. In that conversation, the Atlanta-bred artist discusses the powerful themes at the core of his critically-acclaimed new album ‘Since I Have A Lover’. The gentlemen touched on mental health, healing, personal growth, fatherhood, and 6LACK’s transformational journey of the past five years.

ADVERTISEMENT







Watch the riveting interview below to learn more about your favourite (new, if you don’t know him) artist.