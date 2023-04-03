Money and Love: The new visuals from Wizkid

Wizkid, afrobeats’ biggest export has returned to the scene to deliver the official video for his single Money & Love, which has garnered favorable reception from fans since its release.

Money & Love is a smooth serenading single off his fifth studio album More Love, Less Ego which comprises 14 tracks and is packed with collaborations from Don Toliver, Skepta, Skillibeng, and more.

Money & Love was the second single to be released off the album, following Bad to Me, and it is now accompanied by a radiant video which is the third video to be released from the album.

The video was directed by Director K/JM Films Production and captures Wizkid channeling his inner Picasso while the clean-cut visuals also follow him as he enjoys a selection of retro Ferrari cars, quaint scenery, and, of course, alluring women.

Stream ‘Money and Love’ here