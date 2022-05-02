in Events, Music

Red Bull Culture Clash returns on May 19 at Warsaw in Brooklyn

Photo: Courtesy of Red Bull

It has been four years since the last Red Bull Culture Clash in the United States. The special event returns with two shows on both coasts this year. At Warsaw, four DJs (Apocalipsis, CORPUS, Club Cringe, Half Moon) will clash for the reigning title. The second event lineup hasn’t been announced, but it is said to happen on June 24 in Los Angeles. It will “celebrate the Latinx musical diaspora across several iconic genres”. To learn more about the clash, visit this link.

