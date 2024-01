Today, Rebel Rae shared the official music video to her the incredibly sung new single ‘Georgia’. It starts with the gifted singer standing in front of a bay window, soon heading to the comfort of her couch to belt out the possibilities regarding her future in a new city. By the hook/chorus, the singer-songwriter details where she wants to end up—somewhere in the state where warm weather, quail hunting, peaches, peanuts and pecans are prevalent.

