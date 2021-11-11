in Music Reviews, Music Videos

Toronto’s Pressa enlists Brooklyn rapper Rowdy Rebel for ‘Dead Body’: Watch

Earlier in the month, Canadian rapper Pressa released the official video for ‘Dead Body’ featuring young Brooklyn legend Rowdy Rebel. In a throwback jacket with all of the basketball team logos on it, probably only rocked by teenagers in the early 2000s, the East Flatbush-native GS9 member kicks off the record with the hook and the opening line about being hot in his city and being “steppers”. Next, Pressa, with his signature voice, raps about protecting himself, the serious business happening in his circle, and why you shouldn’t ever try him. Watch the guys smile and have fun in the music video below.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the Director of Content for Duke Concept; Bartee is an Entertainment Creator for Google Web Stories. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

Dead BodyPressaRowdy Rebel