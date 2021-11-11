Toronto’s Pressa enlists Brooklyn rapper Rowdy Rebel for ‘Dead Body’: Watch

Earlier in the month, Canadian rapper Pressa released the official video for ‘Dead Body’ featuring young Brooklyn legend Rowdy Rebel. In a throwback jacket with all of the basketball team logos on it, probably only rocked by teenagers in the early 2000s, the East Flatbush-native GS9 member kicks off the record with the hook and the opening line about being hot in his city and being “steppers”. Next, Pressa, with his signature voice, raps about protecting himself, the serious business happening in his circle, and why you shouldn’t ever try him. Watch the guys smile and have fun in the music video below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

More

Tumblr

Email



WhatsApp

Print



Reddit

Telegram



Skype

Pinterest



Pocket

