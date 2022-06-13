Jacksonville’s Nardo Wick will start a ‘Riot’ for his loved ones: Watch the visual

Last week, Jacksonville-native rapper Nardo Wick released the official visual for ‘Riot’, where he raps about starting a riot for his loved ones if he feels the need. Throughout the song, he details what a night in his opp’s shoes would be if they dared to mess with the people he holds near and dear to him. The video that shows the artist with his friends and lots of cash is currently sitting at #22 on YouTube’s Trending for Music and is on its way to one million views.

Last night, the young star performed alongside Lil Durk at HOT 97’s SummerJam concert. If you’re a fan, stream his latest project, ‘Who Is Nardo Wick?’.

