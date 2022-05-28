Moneybagg Yo shares another music video this month ‘See Wat I’m Sayin’: Watch

One of rap’s hottest rappers, Moneybagg Yo, is getting set to release his second album in two years. Last year was a big W for the Memphis rapper with the album ‘A Gangsta’s Pain‘ that carried huge singles like ‘Wockesha‘ and ‘Time Today‘. During an interview with Apple Music, Moneybagg Yo did mention he would drop a new single and then come right back with a full-length project.

Well, earlier this month, the CMG artist unveiled the music video ‘Rocky Road’ featuring Kodak Black. The street anthem track is centered around topics like loyalty, surviving during the struggle, and staying focused on the money.

Today, Moneybagg Yo shared the second single titled ‘See Wat I’m Sayin’. This time Moneybagg Yo came with a solo single as he flows over a Tay Keith banger beat. The rapper teased the track in social media posts earlier in the week.

The title of his upcoming album is still unknown, but we should hear a release date announcement soon as we’ve got two singles from the album now. Check out Moneybagg Yo’s latest music video for ‘See Wat I’m Sayin’ below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

More

Tumblr

Email



WhatsApp

Print



Reddit

Telegram



Skype

Pinterest



Pocket

