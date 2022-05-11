in Music Reviews, Music Videos

Ghana’s Mike Akox sings ‘Okay’ from white Lamborghini Urus: Watch

Photo: Courtesy of the artist

Kumasi-based artist Mike Akox released his ‘Okay’ music video in March this year. The Ghanaian musician, who spent fifteen years in Sydney, Australia, sings stoicism from his white Lamborghini Urus elegantly parked in the middle of a field. The squashed Afroswing instrumental carries some interesting Rock-ish sample, quite unusual, but enough to set him apart. Clad in a flamboyant overcoat, the rapper reminds his critics that he stays okay, and doesn’t say much.

